Remembering Jimmy Robinson, a Minnesota duck-hunting legend

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On the day a Minnesota duck-hunting legend died, duck hunting died a little, too. Jimmy Robinson, gone at 88 on June 21, 1986. You may not understand. Many Minnesota duck hunters – possibly a majority – will say, ‘’Jimmy who?’’ And that’s OK. Time and legends move on. I was fortunate enough to know Jimmy and hang with him a few times. Now, as another duck season rolls around, I think about him again. What would Jimmy think of early teal seasons, higher bag limits, and puzzling duck forecasts by state and federal duck counters?