Episode 453 – Analyzing the federal waterfowl survey with John Coluccy from Ducks Unlimited, a wild rice report, plus a big hunting opener weekend forecast, and the DNR on special fishing reg proposals

Outdoor News Radio devotes an extra-long segment to chatting with DU scientist John Coluccy, who tackles questions from Rob Drieslein on the status of North American ducks, including declining mallards in the eastern U.S. and whether the mid-continent snow goose spring conservation order is working. Managing Editor Drieslein and Tim Spielman also discuss the outlook for archery deer and small game openers this weekend and the conservation outlook for the next federal Farm Bill legislation. (The current farm bill expires at the end of September.) Then Jon Hansen from Minnesota DNR fisheries drops in to outline new special and experimental fishing regulation proposals and how the angling public can chime in. Tim Lesmeister wraps up the show and asks Rob about his wild ricing experience last week, plus they share some tips for archery deer hunters this weekend.