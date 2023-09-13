Wednesday, September 13th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Wednesday, September 13th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Table being set for upcoming U.S. Farm Bill, with plenty at stake for hunters and anglers

“The federal Farm Bill is the single-largest source for private lands conservation funding we have,” said Aaron Field, director of private lands conservation for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. “It’s that important to hunters and anglers." (Stock photo)
In early August at Farmfest in Redwood Falls, eight members of the U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Committee, including five from Minnesota, fielded questions – some sharper than others – about the next federal Farm Bill. The current $867 billion Farm Bill, passed in 2018, expires at month’s end, and a new bill is a top congressional priority amid other pressing issues, including passing a federal budget. At the forum, House members heard from corn farmers and biofuel supporters, dairy farmers, and nutrition-program advocates. All have stakes in a new Farm Bill that funds their pet programs. But few questions revolved around farmland conservation and the voluntary conservation programs that are important to hunters, anglers, and conservationists.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?