Minnesota’s ruffed grouse, sharptail seasons kick off Saturday: What can hunters expect this fall?

Minnesota's grouse-hunting season begins Saturday, and all signs suggest a mostly successful brooding season for ruffed and sharp-tailed grouse. Sharp-tailed grouse may be hunted only in the Northwest Zone again this year. Mike Chalich, president of Minnesota Sharp-tailed Grouse Society, and James Govednik, president of the Rum River Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society, say that favorable conditions aided both nesting and brood-rearing of grouse this year. “What is also a very good sign is the recruitment period – that weather was very good,” Govednik said. “The brood sizes are good and there are a lot of broods, so all the signs are pointing to a good fall.”