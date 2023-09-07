Previewing Minnesota’s archery deer hunt 2023: Enter crossbows for all

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The countdown has started for the archery deer season in Minnesota, and there’s a mixture of excitement along with a few unknowns. The season kicks off Sept. 16, and the biggest unknown centers around the new regulation that allows the use of crossbows for everyone. The new regulation passed by the Minnesota Legislature in May will allow more hunters to hunt the archery season and apply some pressure on deer throughout the state. Todd Froberg, the Minnesota DNR’s big-game program coordinator, said he’s not worried about the crossbow change affecting deer populations significantly in terms of total harvest, but there are a few concerns heading into the season.