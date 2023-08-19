Ohio’s young clay target shooters learn how they can continue shooting in college

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

At the Scholastic Clay Target Program’s (SCTP) National Championships held at Cardinal Center during July, student athletes from across the country had an opportunity to compete in a number of shotgun sports, including trap, skeet, sporting clays, bunker trap, and international skeet. SCTP shooters who competed in the nationals ranged in age from Rookie (5th grade and under) through Intermediate (grades six to eight), through Junior Varsity and Varsity (grades nine to 12), to College athletes. Seeing college athletes competing at the nationals often prompts younger shooters, and their parents, to wonder how they can aspire to shoot on the collegiate level some day.