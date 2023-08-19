Saturday, August 19th, 2023
Episode 449 – A special Game Fair edition of Outdoor News Radio cohosted with Modern Carnivore

Outdoor News Radio host Rob Drieslein co-brands this week’s special edition of the show with Mark Norquist of Modern Carnivore (modcarn.com). The two men chat about what’s new on the conservation scene, then devote most of the show to an interview with DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. Topics include: forward-facing sonar, Minnesota deer and teal numbers, the lead ammo ban on 57 state SNAs, and Gateway WMAs, among other issues.

