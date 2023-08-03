Minnesota’s duck numbers dip, but state mallards stable

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The estimate of overall duck abundance (excluding scaup, better known as bluebills) was 481,000 ducks, which was 15% below the 2022 estimate of 567,000 ducks, 20% below the 10-year average, and 22% below the long-term average.