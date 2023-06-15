Angling tech topic: What does live sonar mean for fisheries?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The murmurs have been building for several years among guides and seasoned anglers who have observed a rapid acceleration in the technological arms race of sport-angling. So-called “game-changing” gadgets have swept fishing before, from the original Lowrance green box to GPS to underwater cameras. But this time – hardcore fishermen will tell you – feels different.