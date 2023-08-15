Ohio DNR offering scenic river controlled deer hunts

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Ohio DNR (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves is holding special archery deer hunts at nine locations bordering the Stillwater State Scenic, Little Miami State and National Scenic, and the Big and Little Darby State and National Scenic rivers. These sites offer excellent hunting conditions while reducing the impact of deer browsing on native plant populations, according to ODNR. Hunters must attend a mandatory meeting for each scenic river in which they would like to hunt. During each meeting, hunters will have an opportunity to purchase a $5 ticket to be entered into the scenic river area’s special hunt drawing.