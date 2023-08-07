Remembering former Outdoor News Field Editor and Points North columnist Shawn Perich

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Sad news reached the Outdoor News office last week when we learned that Shawn Perich, who wrote for this publication as a field editor and columnist for years, died last Thursday, Aug. 3 at age 64. One of the reasons I joined this business in 1997 was the opportunity to work with writers like Shawn Perich and Tony Dean. Reality was a little different for this then 27-year-old who found himself attempting to assign stories to a hard-headed field editor from the edge of the Boundary Waters. We argued a bit but eventually reached mutual respect and a deep friendship because of our common focus on conservation.