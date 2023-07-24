Southeast Minnesota hosts 50th anniversary of NWTF state chapter

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Wild turkey hunting enthusiasts and other conservationists gathered at North Park in Caledonia on Saturday, July 22, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Minnesota Chapter. City Mayor “Tank” Schroeder welcomed attendees for an exciting day and evening of commemorating the wild turkey success story. Five decades ago, the NWTF, in cooperation with the Minnesota DNR, launched the process to help restore a now-iconic species to the fields and forests of the southeast.