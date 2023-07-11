Wisconsin’s spring season turkey tally up 19% from 2022

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

More Wisconsin Thanksgiving tables will be graced by wild birds this November, as hunters registered 42,439 turkeys during the spring season, a 19% increase over the previous year. Taylor Finger, DNR game bird ecologist, said that because there were some weather drawbacks, hunting success could be considered even better than the numbers indicate.