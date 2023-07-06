Bluffland Whitetails Association in Minnesota commits to governor’s deer opener after MDHA drops out

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Bluffland Whitetails Association confirmed earlier this week that it will join the cast that produces the Minnesota Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener this fall, the location yet to be determined. The development comes after the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association – one of the original sponsors of the event that began 20 years ago – announced in May that it was withdrawing from participation “due to continued attempts to ban wolf hunting and anti-gun legislation within the state, which are in direct opposition to our mission,” according to an MDHA release.