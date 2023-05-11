Minnesota Deer Hunters Association says it will not support 2023 Governor’s Deer Opener

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In a press release on Wednesday, May 10, the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association announced that the group’s board had voted not to support this year’s governor’s deer opener. The MDHA cited “continued attempts to ban wolf hunting and anti-gun legislation within the state,” for the decision to not support the governor’s opener. The two items are in direct opposition to MDHA’s mission, the press release stated.