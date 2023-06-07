Wednesday, June 7th, 2023
Michigan outdoor writers group recognizes Steve Griffin columns

Michigan Outdoor News columnist and field editor Steve Griffin.

Lewiston, Mich. — Michigan Outdoor News columnist and field editor Steve Griffin earned accolades for his column, Reflections, from the Michigan Outdoor Writers Association at the group’s recent summer conference at the Garland Resort in Lewiston, Michigan.

Griffin’s column, which appears monthly in MON, garnered third place honors in the statewide competition.

“Griff has been with us from the very start. His byline appeared in our first edition in January of 2000 and he has been writing for us, and entertaining and educating our readers, ever since,” said MON Editor Bill Parker. “He is a very intelligent and talented writer and I’m honored to have him working with us.”

In addition to his third place award in the James A.O. Crowe category for columns, Griffin, a sought-after freelance writer, also won second place awards in the Cliff Ketcham category (outdoor feature) and the C.A. “Frenchy” Paquin category (news related article), for stories published in other Michigan publications.

