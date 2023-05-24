Outdoor Observations: Digging into proposed deer regulation changes in Michigan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Michigan DNR Wildlife Division proposed several changes to deer regulations at its meeting earlier this month at Lansing Community College West Campus. At the same time, Natural Resources Commissioner John Walters tossed several amendments on the proposals. The two most surprising amendments are bypassing the protocol for antler point restrictions and seeking APRs across most of the Lower Peninsula, and changing opening day of firearms and archery deer seasons to a Saturday.