A look at policy changes, and Minnesota’s outdoors enjoys the fruits of a big surplus

The Minnesota Legislature passed the Environment and Natural Resources Conference Committee report last week that would authorize more than $1.6 billion in environment and natural resources spending over the next biennium. Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign the bill soon. Along with serious hikes in dollars for the DNR, policies change in big ways, too. That includes allowing hunters of any age to use crossbows throughout the archery season. Two items that weren’t included in the bill were focused on banning wolf hunts and eliminating the shotgun zone in the southern part of Minnesota.