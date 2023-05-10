A Minnesota minnow shortage? Top topic at recent MN-FISH forum

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A shortage of bait minnows has been a common topic in recent years. The angling advocacy group MN-FISH hosted its annual summit on May 3 in Rogers, and the topic was first on the agenda. Several bait shop owners, bait dealers, and minnow trappers attended and spoke about the topic during the summit. The Minnesota DNR also explained steps it’s taking to help relieve the shortage.