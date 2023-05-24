Minnesota bonding, cash bills pass in late hours of session; two gun-control measures pass

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR will receive $233.1 million from the bonding bill and $14.1 million from the cash bill to be used for infrastructure-improvement projects. Also, two gun-control measures pass, and the House and Senate approved the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund renewal bill. Voters now will have the opportunity to renew the state lottery dedication during the November 2024 election.