Ohio University study shows state could support limited bobcat trapping

Ohio could support a limited bobcat trapping season, based on results of a recent three-year study of the wild felines by researchers at Ohio University. That was the message Mike Reynolds, administrator of wildlife management for the Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife, delivered to the Ohio Wildlife Council in April. The division is now in the process of drafting a management plan for the wild cats whose population in the state has increased dramatically over the last 20 or so years, according to Katie Dennison, furbearer biologist with the Division of Wildlife.