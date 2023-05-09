VHS confirmed in East Harbor fish kill on Lake Erie

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On April 14, as a group of fishermen motored through the East Harbor channel into Lake Erie en route to some walleye fishing around the islands, scores of large Gizzard shad were seen floating on the surface of the water. Since shad are susceptible to winter kill and cold shock, it came as no surprise to see them. However, later in the day came a report of dead bluegills, black crappies, yellow perch, and largemouth bass.