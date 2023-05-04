The ethics of picking wildflowers on public lands: why respecting nature is important

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I recently witnessed a near-bloody social media war on picking wildflowers on public land. As a practitioner of the Leave No Trace school of outdoor recreation, I was stunned by the number of people who felt it was perfectly within their rights to pick wildflowers or dig up and transplant plants from public lands.