Minnesota turkey hunter mistakenly shoots hunting partner

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota DNR are investigating an accidental shooting in Baytown Township, Minnesota, on Wednesday, May 3, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.