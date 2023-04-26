Michigan senate passes resolution honoring 50th anniversary of NWTF

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Michigan Senate recently passed Resolution No. 26 commemorating NWTF’s 50th Anniversary and recognizing the organization’s conservation effects in both Michigan and nationally.