Ohio’s South Zone hunters to get season’s first shot for turkeys

A popular spring tradition since 1966, Ohio’s wild turkey hunting seasons began in mid-April, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. This spring, hunters will benefit from two years of above average turkey hatches. Each summer, the Division of Wildlife collects information on young wild turkeys, called poults. Brood surveys in 2021 and 2022 show above average results that will benefit Ohio’s wild turkey population numbers this spring.