What will be the unintended consequences of widespread wind energy?

Recently the government’s top climate specialist, compared the dozens of whales washing ashore along the New Jersey and New York coasts in recent months to road killed raccoons and possums along America’s highways. He seems to think that just as road-killed animals are just a minor, unintended consequence of the transportation system, people should be just as callous when dead whales happen to drift ashore along the East Coast where wind-energy projects are installed, are being installed, and more are being planned.