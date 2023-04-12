Optimistic outlook for Minnesota’s spring wild turkey hunt

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Despite the difficult and unpredictable winter, turkey biologists still expect a strong 2023 wild turkey-hunting season. Clayton Lenk, district biologist for the National Wild Turkey Federation, and Tim Lyons, upland game research scientist at the Minnesota DNR, agree that wild turkeys operate on a clock-like pattern regardless of whether there’s snow on the ground or it’s a warm spring.