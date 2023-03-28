Longtime Ohio Wildlife Council member remembered as avid outdoorsman after death at age 74

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A long-serving member of the Ohio Wildlife Council died on March 7. Dr Larry Mixon Sr. was a lifelong sportsman and conservationist who gave much back during his life. He especially loved fishing and often traveled to fish. He was 74 and had served on the Wildlife Council for 20 years.