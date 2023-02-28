Great Lakes ice coverage near record lows

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As of Feb. 15, ice covered only 6% of the Great Lakes, compared with a historical average for the date of 41%, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.