Early steelhead sojourn just what the doctor ordered

False spring. False hope.

That’s what one gets for rushing things in February, a month typically reserved for snow shovels and rock salt. Maybe maple taps, buckets and a backyard sugar bush if you have access to trees and warm days with cold nights.

This February has been different. Then again, so has my life. Ohio temperatures have been well above average from January on, with the forecast for the next couple of days headed into the low- to mid-60s. Spring has sprung and it’s not even my birthday, which falls right around Presidents Day.

Up here in Northeast Ohio, steelheaders have been out and about, flinging bait and flies, pretty much in the wide-open spaces of such streams as the Grand, Chagrin, Rocky and Ashtabula rivers. They’ve been doing quite well, too, or so I have been told.

I suppose I could join them, use one of my longer and heavier weight fly rods, blindly casting a woolly bugger, Clowser minnow or perhaps even an egg pattern. I’d target mid-stream to the far bank, maybe where the opposite side shows a crumbling edge and just before the water breaks over shallower rocks, stone and such.

Wouldn’t be able to see the trout, mind you, but you know they are there just the same.

Guys and gals who know what they are doing slam the steelhead. Maybe especially those anglers who like those two-handed bull-stick spey rods. My hand orthopedist/fishing friend Mitch Nahra is one such fellow.

Honestly, though, I prefer the smaller creeks. These are the happy little fellows that bubble in their enthusiasm as they make their way to empty into where the big boys prefer to play.

For me, the small creeks are ideal, particularly when the trout have moved up out of the brawnier rivers, which are the ones initially seeded by the state with steelhead. I want to sight fish for my trout, maybe pluck them out of water so shallow that their backs are not fully submerged.

Clear water does not intimidate me, nor does the fact that more than a few of the trout are tired old sows and bulls (as I like to call them) nearly spent by their genetic imprinting to release eggs and sperm.

Sometimes the fishing is stupidly easy and on more than one occasion I’ve fooled, hooked, landed and released a bull steelhead, watch it swim back to the cow-dominated pod only to be roped again. A few times even on back-to-back casts. Other times, not nearly so much, I’m afraid.

So, I went to my favorite little creek where I have permission to fish. Not just because the day was more than fine for February but also because my body, soul and spirit all needed recharging.

You see, on November’s Election Day I had open heart surgery, followed by 17 days in two different hospitals and then with at-home exercises. Even now I am under a leash via a cardiac care rehabilitation program that cuts into my joy three mornings a week.

Doctors and physical therapists have all laid out the law as to what I can/should do or don’t do. Not that I entirely – let alone, always – listen, much less obey.

That’s why on two recent sunny days with unseasonably high temperatures for February I made my way to the creek to see if my cows and bulls were in. They weren’t, of course, and almost certainly wouldn’t come to pasture for a few more weeks.

Still, I came prepared with my fiberglass six-weight fly rod and a cross-chest pack filled with my own hand-tied flies. Just in case, mind you.

I sat on a decaying strip of concrete and bricks and watched the joyful stream roll, tumble and rumble by. It had changed a little but not much since last spring, as small streams typically do. They are always uncomfortable with what they are wearing and forever must readjust how they look – which is another reason why I love creeks, streams, runs, tribs – whatever you prefer to call them. They are the children of the waterways, exuberant and full of pep until late spring when they are tucked into bed for a few months.

Rising from the concrete and brick watchtower after a not surprising fruitless look-see for steelhead, I made my way up the trail of my landowner friend’s property. On either side of the path were rows of daffodils, their shoots right now no more than two-inch-long spikes. Soon they will be in full, glorious starburst-yellow glory.

When they are, then almost certainly my steelhead will show up. Just as they always have, too, in spite of my annual dip into the worry box. For now, I am content with a causal “hello” to let the stream know that a little ‘ol open heart surgery ain’t going to stop me none.