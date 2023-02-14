Ohio Mixed Bag: Callery pear deemed illegal in Ohio

Columbus — It is now illegal to sell, grow, or plant Callery pear (also known as Bradford pear) in Ohio because of its invasive qualities and likelihood to cause economic or environmental harm. There is no requirement for the removal of existing plants, but the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Forestry encourages control and removal to benefit native forest ecosystems.

“Callery pear often dominates young, regenerating forest areas and inhibits the growth and establishment of native plant species,” Chief of the ODNR Division of Forestry Dan Balser said. “Halting the further sale and intentional propagation of Callery pear will help reduce the further introduction of this environmentally harmful tree species.”

Callery pear is an ornamental species native to regions of Asia.

It was introduced to North America in the early 1900s for agricultural use. It quickly became a favorite in landscaping for its adaptability, flowering, fall color, and rounded crown.

Callery pear is most easily spotted in early spring, when it blooms with white flowers along highways, yards, and fields and other disturbed sites. The rounded leaves are dark green with a shiny upper surface, and arranged alternately. The leaf margin is wavy and finely serrated. The white flowers are clustered with five petals, and blooms typically have a strong, unpleasant smell, often compared to rotting fish. Tiny, hard pears appear in the fall. The brown fruit is almost woody until frost softens it. After that, the fruits are eaten by birds who spread the seeds.

Wildlife Officer Named District Manager In Southeast Ohio

Athens, Ohio — Ohio wildlife officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years.

District Four includes 19 counties in southeast Ohio. Officer West replaces Tim Parrett, who retired in December 2022 after serving as district manager for 10 years.

“I’m excited to return to my hometown and continue to serve the Division of Wildlife in my new role,” West said.

West earned a bachelor’s degree in fish and wildlife management from the University of Rio Grande after earning an associate degree in wildlife management from Hocking College. A native of Logan, he graduated from Logan High School and in 2014 he graduated from the Ohio Wildlife Officer Training Academy. Before becoming a wildlife officer, West worked with Columbus Metro Parks and for the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department as a park maintenance supervisor.

Wildlife Forever Steps Up Carp Campaign

White Bear Lake, Minn. —Wildlife Forever announces new leadership of the War on Carp campaign raising awareness of invasive carp and needs for enhanced management and control.

Invasive carp such as silver, bighead, and black, are expanding their range and have proven to wreak havoc on lakes, rivers, and local economies. Through renewed conservation marketing and public outreach efforts, Wildlife Forever and AFTCO (American Fishing Tackle Co.) plan to expand the War on Carp education campaign, providing new tools and resources to educate the public in support of increased state and federal management.

“We are thrilled to work with AFTCO as we advance this program and efforts to stop the spread of invasive carp,” said Pat Conzemius, President & CEO of Wildlife Forever. “The War on Carp campaign was started through the civic leadership of Mr. Wade White, former judge executive of Lyon County, Ky., now serving as board director for the Tennessee Valley Authority, working for Farmers Bank and Trust. Wade’s visionary efforts inspired federal legislation that resulted in millions of dollars for carp removal and mitigation projects.”

Through partnership with AFTCO, Wildlife Forever will be focused on giving home to a new campaign website, social media presence, and development of educational resources. In addition, sales of the War on Carp T-shirts will continue to support the national program and advocacy efforts.

The War on Carp is a national campaign to educate the public on threats posed by invasive carps. Coordinated messaging focuses on strategic content, marketing communications, advocacy, and educational tools on how to prevent and help manage these species. To learn how you can get involved, join the War on Carp mailing list by emailing Info@WildlifeForever.org.

Vogel Nominated For Ohio EPA Chief

Columbus — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he is nominating Anne M. Vogel to be the next director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA). If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace outgoing director Laurie A. Stevenson, who retired in late 2022.

“Anne Vogel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the helm of the Ohio EPA,” said DeWine. “Because she worked with me as policy director, Anne knows my priorities and will provide leadership to this important agency charged with protecting Ohio’s air, land, and water.”

Serving as policy director for DeWine during his first term, Vogel was charged with implementing the vision for the major initiatives of the DeWine-Husted Administration. Chief among them is the creation and launch of H2Ohio, the governor’s water quality initiative that brings together the Ohio EPA, Ohio Department of Agriculture, and Ohio DNR to improve Ohio’s water quality through the creation of wetlands, the reduction in phosphorus runoff.