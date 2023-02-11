Report finds huge majority of deer are taken on private land in Ohio, many states

Bogart, Ga. — To absolutely no one’s surprise who’s ever hunted deer in Ohio, the National Deer Association (NDA) reports that 88% of U.S. whitetail harvest occurs on private land.

The NDA reported its finding in its annual Deer Report, which was issued in late January.

Texas reported the highest rate of private land deer harvest at 99% while Massachusetts reported the highest rate of public land harvest at a solid 43%.

“Most of America’s 600 million acres of public land are in the West, yet proportionally few hunters are residents of those states,” said NDA Chief Conservation Officer Kip Adams, one of the report’s authors. “Most whitetails live in the eastern states along with most hunters, and this new data underscores the conservation importance of habitat management and deer hunting on private land.”

NDA’s new deer report includes an estimated 2021-22 season deer harvest of more than 5.9 million, so it follows that an estimated 5.2 million of those whitetails were taken on private land compared to just over 700,000 on public land – more than seven times as many. Regionally, the rate of private-land harvest included 93% in the Southeast, 91% in the Midwest, and 81% in the Northeast. Complete state-by-state data is available in the full report at www.deerassociation.com.

“This is not to diminish the importance of public hunting land,” Adams said. “We need to acquire more public hunting land in the east, and we need to better manage the habitat on existing public land. But for hunter recruitment, herd management, and all the ways we want to protect and improve deer hunting, we need to understand most opportunities will be on privately owned acres.”

In a related finding of the new report, 27 out of 47 states (57%) offer a private-land hunting access program. The greatest opportunity for new programs is in the Southeast, where only three out of 11 states offered such programs in 2022, and where 93% of the deer harvest is on private land.

Additional findings of the new report include an estimated 2021-22 antlered buck harvest of 2,969,596, the fourth highest in the past 10 hunting seasons though down 2% from the highest buck harvest of the new century set in 2020.

The estimated antlerless deer harvest of 2,963,921 was down 8% from the previous season, falling back below the level of the antlered buck harvest. The previous season’s antlerless harvest of 3,207,937 was 12% higher than the season prior to that, a significant jump that has now seen a correction.

American deer hunters continue to take more adult and mature bucks than ever in the history of modern deer hunting. Yearling bucks (age 1½) made up 27% of the 2021-22 buck harvest, up 1% from the record-low 26% the previous season. This means older bucks continue to make up a large share of the harvest: 40% of the buck harvest was 3½ years old or older, also down by 1% from the record-high 41% the previous season.

As for Ohio in particular, 93% of the deer harvested during the 2021-2022 season occurred on private land with just 7% occurring on public land.

Ohio did rank fourth in the NDA Deer Report for harvests that occurred either with a bow or crossbow at 48% of the total harvest. Other states in this category included New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Kansas.

NDA’s 2023 Deer Report covers data for the 2021-22 hunting season, the most recent season with complete harvest data.