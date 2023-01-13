Friday, January 13th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, January 13th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Minnesota’s outdoor calendar (Jan. 13, 2023)

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

JAN. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Red River Valley Deer Camp, 5:00 p.m., American Legion, East Grand Forks. For more info call John Eaton, 218-779-0968.

JAN. 24: Minnesota Steelheader, 5:30 p.m., Summit Brewery Ratskeller, St. Paul. For more info call D Brandt, 651-429-4332.

JAN. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Houston County Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fest Building, Spring Grove. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

JAN. 28: Pheasants Forever East Central Spurs, 4:00 p.m, Tobies Restaurant and Banquet Room, Eagan. For more info call Kenny Reed, 612-759-4709.

JAN. 28: Muskies, Inc. – Twin Cities Chapter, 5:00 p.m., Minnesota Valley Country Club, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

FEB. 4: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota Southeast Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Red Wing. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

FEB. 4: NWTF banquet Struttin Blackbeards, 4:30 p.m., Clarissa Ballroom, Clarissa. For more info call Ralph Warzecha, 320-766-1692.

FEB. 11: Crow River Cutters NWTF, McLeod County Fairgrouds, Hutchinson. For more info call Michael Loe, 320-583-1375.

FEB. 11: Sibley County Pheasants Forever, 4:00 p.m., Arlington Community Center, Arlington. For more info call Andrea Harbarth, 507-380-9909.

FEB. 18: Des Moines Valley Chpt., MDHA, 5:30 p.m., Windom Community Center, Windom. For more info call Dan Benz, 507-822-4395.

FEB. 18: West Central Hunters for Habitat, 5:30 p.m., Kensington Bar and Restaurant, Kensington,. For more info call Dale Swanson, 320-965-2771.

FEB. 18: Whitetails Unlimited Western Minnesota Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m. at Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

FEB. 25: NWTF North Country Spurs Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Grand Rapids. For more info call Scott, 218-999-7386.

FEB. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Southwest Minnesota Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge, Worthington. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

FEB. 25: Martin Co Conservation Club, 5:00 p.m. Social, 7:00 p.m. Dinner, Martin Luther High School, Northrop. For more info call Justin Sommer, 507-236-8086.

MARCH 4: 41st Annual Pope County Pheasants Restoration Banquet, 5:00 p.m., Minnewaska House, Glenwood.

MARCH 4: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota Northeast Deer Camp, 5:00 p.m. at Elks Lodge, Virginia. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.

MARCH 11: Rum River Pheasants Forever Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m. Crowing Hour & dinner 6:30 p.m. at Jack and Jim’s – Duelm. For more info call Bernie, 320-761-3651

MARCH 11: Whitetails Unlimited Detroit Lakes Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, Holiday Inn, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Ray Priem, 218-849-1230.

MARCH 11: Whitetails Unlimited Twin Cities Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton, Roseville. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

MARCH 18: East Medicine Pheasants Forever, 4:30 p.m. crowing hour & 6:15 p.m. dinner at Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Brayden Anderson, 320-979-0363.

MARCH 18: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota Lakes Deer Camp, 5:00 p.m., Broadway Ballroom, Alexandria. For more info call Steve Jorud, 320-491-7596.

MARCH 18: Brown County Pheasants Forever, Sleepy Eye Event Center, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

MARCH 18: Whitetails Unlimited Comfrey Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfrey Community Center, Comfrey. For more info call Jen Englin, 320-290-7597.

MARCH 25: Southern Ducks Unlimited Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m. Dinner at 7:00 p.m., Sherburn Community Hall, Sherburn. For more info call Doug, 507-236-1700.

MARCH 25: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota South Central Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Hotel & Event Center, Mankato. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

MARCH 25: Whitetails Unlimited Bemidji Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, Eagles Club., Bemidji. For more info call Aaron Humeniuk, 218-766-6982.

APRIL 1: Whitetails Unlimited Bluff Country Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Rochester International Event Center, Rochester. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

APRIL 1: Let’s Go Fishing, 4:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eden Prairie. For more info call Steve Wilson, 612-805-0762.

APRIL 1: So. Central MN Gobblers – NWTF, 5:30 p.m., Best Western, Fairmont. For more info call Joe Dubke, 507-238-4959.

APRIL 1: Whitetails Unlimited Lake of the Woods Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more info call Scott Fritsinger, 218-395-0408.

APRIL 15: Whitetails Unlimited North Woods Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, AAD Shrine, Hermantown. For more info call Matt Erjavec, 218-464-8908.

APRIL 22: Whitetails Unlimited Finland Cabin Fever Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Clair Nelson Community Center, Finland. For more info call Dick Krech Jr., 218-226-8177.

APRIL 22: Bassinators Junior Fishing Club, 4:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m., Banquets of Minnesota, Fridley. For more info call Adam Harvey, 320-282-2349.

SHOWS

FEB. 9-12: La Crosse Sport Show, Thur. 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fri. 10:00 a.m .- 8:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. La Crosse Center, La Crosse, Wis. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

FEB. 16-19: Duluth Sport Show/Northland Outdoor Duluth Deer Classic, Thur. 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fri .10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

FEB. 17-18: 2023 National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic, Minneapolis Convention Center. For more info go to pheasantfest.org.

FEB. 25-26: MID-IOWA BASSMASTERS, The 44th Original Fishermen’s Swap Meet, Boat & Outdoor Show, Saturday 9:00 a.m-6:00 p.m., Sunday 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., 4-H Building, Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more info www.midiowabassmasters.com

MARCH 10-12: Minnesota Deer & Turkey Classic 2023, Fri. 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sun. 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Canterbury Park, Shakopee. For more info go to www.mndeerclassic.com

MARCH 30-APRIL 2: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Thur. 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fri .10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: For more info call Steven D Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

FEB. 11: 8:30 a.m., Mankato Motorsports, Mankato

FEB. 11: 1:30 p.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette

APRIL 1: 10:00 a.m., Mankato Motorsports, Mankato

MAY 6: 10:00 a.m., Redwood River Sportsman Club, Marshall

MAY 7: 10:00 a.m., Tracy Area High School, Tracy

JULY 8: 8:30 a.m., Mankato Motorsports, Mankato

JULY 8: 1:30 p.m., Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet

AUG. 6: 10:00 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette

SEPT. 9: 10:00 a.m., Ted Schotzko Wildlife Habitat Acres, Tracy

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

OUTDOOR MEDIA

• WCCO Outdoors: Hosted by Outdoor News Publisher and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. Sundays at 5 p.m. on WCCO Newstalk AM830. Special guests on hunting, fishing, conservation, adventure outdoors. Podcasted at www.audacy.com/wccoradio/podcasts

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

SPECIAL EVENTS

JAN. 14: Menahga Civic & Commerce, 12:00 p.m – 2:00 p.m., Spirit Lake – Menahga. For more info call Dave Treinen, 218-255-0706.

JAN. 16: Willmar Rifle and Pistol Club Annual Meeting, 6:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m., Willmar Conference Center, Willmar. For more info call Dave Stuhr, 320-894-7463.

JAN. 21: 44th Annual Winter Rendezvous Event, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., 12:00 p.m. lunch, Deep Portage Learning Center, Hackensack. For more info call 218-682-2325.

FEB. 18: 40th Annual Centerville Lions Club Fishing Contest, 11:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m., registration starts at 9:00 a.m., Centerville Lake, Centerville. For more information email centervillelions@gmail.com

AUG. 25-26: Barnes Area Historical Association, Town Hall, Barnes, Wis. For more info call Steve Kleist, 218-355-0107.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Wealthwood Gun Club: Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

MEETINGS

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East: Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North: Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South: Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West: 2nd Tues. of the month, at Cabela’s, Rogers, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club.: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: 2022/2023 Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 1st Thurs. of the Month, 7:00 p.m. Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-717 or visit www.tcwalleyes.com

FEB. 2: Lynn Niklasch – Educator-Multi-Species Guide – Eastern Wis., G Bay & Lake Michigan

MARCH 2: Chase Parsons – Pro Angler – Next Bite TV Host – Educator

APRIL 6: Tyler & Sara Trampe – Hosts of Sportman Journal TV.

MAY 4: Brad Hawthorne – Guide & Educator

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative