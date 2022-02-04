Tiny souvenirs bring memories of past hunts

The pieces under the jewelry box are (left) a .22 LR slug dug out of a tree, a .22 cal. air gun pellet dug out of a Canada goose, a pebble from the stomach of a whitefish, and a piece of shot from a pheasant that a buddy shot in South Dakota. (Photo by Tom Pink)

When I was in college, my roommates and I spent many hours hunting snowshoe hares. It was a passion we’d gained from hunting cottontails and snowshoes with family since we were old enough to pass a hunter safety course and carry guns in the woods.

Our deep-fried rabbit dinners on Friday nights brought everyone in our dormitory hallway out – some to join us for dinner, and some just to complain that our ancient deep-fryer had blown another fuse in our ancient residence hall.

Saturday morning would find us out looking for more rabbits for next week’s feast. On one such hunt, I shot a snowshoe with a .22, and when I retrieved the hare, I noticed that the round had lodged in a sapling after passing through Friday night dinner. I dug the round out of the tree, put it in my pocket, then continued the hunt.

Back at our room, I examined the piece of lead. I kept it on my desk for several days; then, after deciding to hang on to it, I put it into a little jewelry box that my parents had given me when I was in high school. The box contained cuff links and a tie clip my dad had received as a gift some years before. The jewelry is emblazoned with the initial of my dad’s first name, which is the same as mine. I wore the tie clip a few times over the years, but I never thought to use the cuff links, even when standing up in a wedding and wearing a shirt that actually required cuff links.

The .22 round rattling around in that box over the years started a habit. As I found more pieces of spent shot in game I was processing – or game I was serving on the table – I would throw the tiny souvenirs into the box. The collection grew. I suppose many may think it strange to hold on to something like this, but as collections go, the tiny box in my desk drawer doesn’t take up nearly as much room as the waterfowl decoys overflowing the shelves in my garage.

Mostly the jewelry box contains shotgun pellets, and during the years when waterfowl hunters were switching over from lead to steel shot, quite a few pieces were added, as the early non-toxic loads were not nearly as good as they are now. Back then, finding shot that didn’t go through game completely was more common.

There are some unique pieces – a couple very small pieces of shot that became stuck together in the manufacturing process and stayed together even after being fired through a 12 ga. shotgun barrel; a piece of steel shot that a college plumber found when he was investigating why our apartment’s garbage disposal had quit working; a .22 caliber air gun pellet that I found lodged in the breast of a Canada goose. I imagine an irate riverfront property owner may have fired that round in an effort to keep the geese off his or her lawn. It didn’t penetrate far and didn’t come close to any vital organs, allowing that bird to find its way into my decoys.

Lately, I’ve decided to open up the jewelry box membership to other oddities collected outdoors, including a pebble that a whitefish greedily ingested along with a bellyful of caddis fly larva and tiny snails. (The pebble is in the box, not the caddis flies. I examine the stomach contents of nearly every bigger fish that I catch, and some of the smaller ones, too.)

Recently, I was telling some friends about that whitefish gallstone while enjoying some pheasant that one of them had shot last fall in South Dakota. As I looked at my plate, I noticed something strange in the meat. Sure enough, it was another piece of shot to add to the collection – this one from a manufacturer that produces shells loaded with shot that looks like tiny replicas of the planet Saturn.

When will the next piece be added to the collection? Who knows? For now, there’s plenty of room in the jewelry box and no need to remove the cuff links and tie clip to make room for more tiny souvenirs.