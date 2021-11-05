Four Cheese Pheasant Pizza

With some pheasants in the freezer, my wife and I decided to braise a few down and pick the meat in order to have some cooked meat on hand for various meals throughout the week. Inspired by a local pizza shop’s specialty pizza and a recent gift containing a handful of different jams and jellies, my wife and I put together this 4 Cheese Pheasant pizza.

Braising the Pheasant

Ingredients

1 Pheasant

Salt

2 carrots, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 bay leaves

Water

Preparation

In a stock pot cover all the ingredients with water

Bring to a simmer

After 20-30 minutes remove the breast meat from the pheasant

Continue to simmer until the meat falls off the legs – the time varies depending on the age of the bird.

Remove all the meat from the bones. Use what is needed for the pizza and freeze the rest to use later.

Making the Pizza

Pheasant, braised and shredded (we used about 1 breast and one leg’s worth of meat)

Garlic Naan – 2 pieces (For this recipe, mine came from the 8.8 oz. pack of Stonefire Naan)

Shredded Mozzarella

4 oz. cream cheese

Parmesan cheese

Feta cheese

3 tablespoons Pepper jelly/jam, more or less to taste

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

Butter

French fried onions

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Honey or maple syrup, to taste

Preparation:

In a skillet with some butter, cook the pepper and onions until soft

Add the shredded pheasant, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle with honey or maple syrup to help the pheasant get some crispy edges.

In a food processor, add the cream cheese and pepper jelly and blend together well.

On the naan, evenly spread the cream cheese/pepper jelly mix, then the mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, and parmesan cheese. Tailor the amount of the cheese to your taste. But, for the feta be careful not to overdo it.

On top of the cheeses, add the cooked pheasant, onion, and pepper.

Place in a 375°F oven for about 10 minutes, or long enough to melt the cheese.

Add the French fried onions on top and cook for another couple of minutes

When all the cheese has melted, remove from the oven, slice, and enjoy.

A Note from the Kitchen:

Using naan bread is a quick way to make a smaller pizza. This staple in Indian cuisine is a bread that is soft thanks to ingredients like yogurt, eggs and sometimes butter. A traditional thin crust pizza dough will also work with this recipe.

