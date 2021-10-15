Grilled Canada Goose Steak Salad

4 servings

Time to make: 4-8 hours marinating, 30 mins for cooking and salad prep.

Recipe and Photos by Shawn West

We are lucky enough to hunt geese in an area where both the birds, and the opportunities to pursue them, are plentiful. Even on a bad day we’ll bring a couple of geese home with us, and on good days we can harvest dozens of honkers. In the early-season, the pin feathers and extra-lean yearling birds mean that some of the meat makes its way into a grind pile for snack-sticks and pepperettes, but I always make sure to grab a half-dozen clean, skinless goose breasts for myself. Because I think Canada goose is a tragically underrated game bird, I also avail myself of the legs, thighs, and hearts, but that is another set of recipes.

Goose breasts have consistently replaced beef in most of what I use them for, and this preparation treats them just like a steak. I like to give them a soak in a balsamic vinegar-based marinade for 4 to 8 hours, then grill them on a smoking hot grill until they are perfectly medium-rare. After resting the meat, it can be sliced thinly and served over fresh summer greens. This is a simple and delicious way to show the versatility of the bird, and I’ve converted more than one goose-meat hater with this approach.

Ingredients:

Marinade

2 (roughly 1.5 lbs. total) skinless goose breasts

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Tabasco sauce

1 tablespoon dried basil

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon crushed garlic

Salad

6 cups of spring mix: baby spinach, arugula or other greens

1 medium cucumber, diced

¼ cup crumbled Feta cheese

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Directions

Whisk the marinade ingredients together and pour over the goose breasts. These measurements make enough to ‘cover’ two breasts in an 11 x 7 x 1.5 inch glass casserole dish. Scale these measurements up or down depending on how much goose you are grilling. Cover and let the breasts soak for anywhere from 4 to 8 hours under refrigeration. Heat your grill to a high temperature (mine was holding between 550 and 600 degrees Fahrenheit throughout cooking). Remove the breasts from the marinade, and let most of the marinade drain off, but do not pat them dry. Place the goose breasts on the grill and close the lid, flipping them once after 7 minutes. Remove when the meat is slightly firm, or has reached an internal temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Let the goose meat rest uncovered for 5-10 minutes. Toss together the greens, cucumber, feta, and any other vegetables you enjoy in a salad. Whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and mustard until incorporated into a dressing Slice the meat into strips across the grain and serve warm on top of the salad.

About the chef: Since 2011, Shawn has been sharing his experiences and opinions as a hunter at www.GetOutandGoHunting.com, a site he founded and where he serves as the primary contributor. While not a professional chef, as a lifelong hunter with a love cooking wild game, it was a natural progression when Shawn joined www.HarvestingNature.com as a Field Staff Writer early in 2015. Since then he has become a regular contributor of wild game recipes to Harvesting Nature, as well as occasionally adding his unique perspective to stories from the field.

Shawn makes his home with his wife & two young sons in Barrie, Ontario, Canada and when not chasing deer, turkeys, or waterfowl he can be found in his kitchen, behind his BBQ grill, or on the soccer field.