The ‘power’ of technology

As I write this, I am up at the Bassmasters Elite Series tournament in Waddington, N.Y., along the St. Lawrence River. Since it’s not too awful far from home, I thought I’d take a ride up and spend the afternoon covering the tournament and the weigh-in.

Usually when I attend tournaments I book some time on a media boat, which is great for observing and especially photographing anglers in action. I also try to get photos of anglers and their fish at the weigh-in.

I got to Waddington a little early on this trip, and decided to drive along the river, look for some anglers and maybe get a few shots from shore. But when I went to grab my digital camera, which I had plugged in and was charging via a USB connector in my vehicle, the battery was exhausted. Yikes!

Apparently, the charging chord I’d been using had become worn out, and rather than charging my phone, I had drained the battery. Fortunately, I had a back-up chord in my backpack.

Also, as it turns out, getting there early was a smart, if not lucky move. I keep one of those small charging packs under the seat of my truck that can jump-start a vehicle and power or charge a USB device. So I plugged the camera in and began charging well ahead of my media boat booking. When I got to the Bassmaster media center I also borrowed a plug-in adapter (which I should’ve had myself) and finished off charging my camera. Crisis avoided. I kept the back-up power in my backpack just in case.

Backup power is becoming common among outdoor folks, mainly for keeping cellphones charged. I also have one of those little solar chargers and have used it to charge my cellphone on camping trips. My main reason for that is not because I need to stay connected, but because I have a phone-based fish finder that is really handy in a canoe or kayak, but drains my phone battery.

The key is to charge up these power supplies ahead of time, even though the solar charger can work, to some degree, on its own. And it goes without saying that charging the phone and camera before using them is a no-brainer, which I thought I was doing on my drive to Waddington.

Technology is a great thing, but apparently, sometimes we need even more technology to keep it going.