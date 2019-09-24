Smoked Venison Roast

With hunting season just around the corner, and many people testing new recipes in their smokers, we thought you would enjoy this recipe shared by Kory Slye. You will need a meat injector to prepare the roast, and Kory suggests using apple wood in the smoking process.

Ingredients:

Ball roast from hind quarter of a deer. I call it the ball roast because it is shaped like a football, the technical term is the top sirloin.

Caul fat, this is the lacy fat that surrounds the internal organs of the deer. Bacon can be substituted, but I highly recommend saving the caul fat on your next successful harvest. The caul fat will help the venison from drying out during the smoking process.

2 cups wild game stock (Note: beef broth/stock can be substituted)

Preferred seasoning blend, my blend of choice is: Kosher salt Garlic powder Onion powder Black pepper Mustard powder White pepper Paprika Chili powder Crushed red pepper Coriander Estimate about 2 tablespoons each, with the exception of the red pepper, which should be added to taste. Adjust the blend to suite your personal preference. Alternatively, a personal favorite of mine is the “Assault and Pepper” from www.tacticalories.com that can be used.

Olive oil

Preparation: