Smoked Venison Roast
Recipe and photos by Kory Slye of Harvesting Nature
With hunting season just around the corner, and many people testing new recipes in their smokers, we thought you would enjoy this recipe shared by Kory Slye. You will need a meat injector to prepare the roast, and Kory suggests using apple wood in the smoking process.
Ingredients:
- Ball roast from hind quarter of a deer. I call it the ball roast because it is shaped like a football, the technical term is the top sirloin.
- Caul fat, this is the lacy fat that surrounds the internal organs of the deer. Bacon can be substituted, but I highly recommend saving the caul fat on your next successful harvest. The caul fat will help the venison from drying out during the smoking process.
- 2 cups wild game stock (Note: beef broth/stock can be substituted)
- Preferred seasoning blend, my blend of choice is:
- Kosher salt
- Garlic powder
- Onion powder
- Black pepper
- Mustard powder
- White pepper
- Paprika
- Chili powder
- Crushed red pepper
- Coriander
- Estimate about 2 tablespoons each, with the exception of the red pepper, which should be added to taste. Adjust the blend to suite your personal preference. Alternatively, a personal favorite of mine is the “Assault and Pepper” from www.tacticalories.com that can be used.
- Olive oil
Preparation:
- Once the roast is completely thawed, using a meat injector to inject the wild game (or beef) stock into various places of the roast
- Cover the roast in olive oil and add the seasoning blend, covering all surfaces. Make sure to get into all of the cracks and crevices.
- Wrap the roast in the caul fat. There is no need to use toothpicks as the caul fat binds to itself. If bacon is substituted, toothpicks will be necessary to hold the bacon in place as you wrap the roast.
- Get the smoker to about 225°F with the preferred wood of choice, I like to use apple wood.
- Smoke until an internal temperature of about 125 for medium rare. Times will vary depending on the size of the roast use. I highly recommend using a meat probe thermometer.
- Once the desired internal temperature is reached, the roast can be left to rest, or a final sear to help crisp the caul fat can be done.
- If searing, get a cast iron skillet with a coating of oil as hot as possible, to the point it is starting to smoke. Sear the roast on each side for 1-2 minutes.
- Let rest for 10 minutes, slice thinly, and enjoy! Leftovers make a great sandwich with cheese and mustard.
