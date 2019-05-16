CWD testing finds 34 positives in 2018-19

According to the Minnesota DNR, chronic wasting disease sampling has wrapped up, with just over 8,000 samples collected and tested from November 2018 through April 2019, which will inform CWD surveillance zones and boundaries for the 2019 hunting season.

Across the state, 34 wild deer tested positive for the disease: 27 in deer permit area 603 in southeastern Minnesota; six in southeastern Minnesota, outside of DPA 603; and one in north-central Minnesota. No wild deer tested positive for CWD in central Minnesota.

Since 2016, a total of 51 CWD-positive wild deer have been identified. For complete test results, click here.