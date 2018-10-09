Outdoor News Taste of the Wild to Feature Hank Shaw Recipe

Outdoor News has partnered with award-winning chef and author, Hank Shaw, in publishing an excerpt from Shaw’s latest cookbook titled “Pheasant, Quail, Cottontail — Upland Birds and Small Game From Field To Feast” that will appear in the pages of Outdoor News publications beginning Oct. 12. Shaw’s recipe for Grouse Northwoods is a dish designed to evoke the forest of the Minnesota Northwoods infused with mushrooms, wild rice, and tart cranberries.

Shaw, who writes a James Beard award-winning food blog titled: “Hunter, Angler, Gardener, Cook” has become a household name among hunters and locavores. His latest Outdoor News contribution follows previous articles he shared which focused on instructions for preparing wild game harvests including waterfowl and venison.

Shaw’s current book tour places him in the Upper Midwest during the next several weeks, with meet-and-greet book-signings in LaCrosse and Madison, Wis., followed by visits in other states where readers will find Outdoor News publications including Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. See Shaw’s complete 2018 book tour at https://honest-food.net/about/classes-events-appearances/

During his Minneapolis-area book tour on Oct. 9, Shaw discussed his latest cookbook with Outdoor News Radio show Rob Drieslein. Hear the Oct. 13 broadcast in Minnesota via the Learfield Radio Network or podcast at https://www.outdoornews.com/radio/

Taste of the Wild readers can watch out for an upcoming promotion through Outdoor News that will award all three of Shaw’s famous cookbooks including “Pheasant, Quail, Cottontail,” “Buck, Buck Moose,” and Duck, Duck, Goose”.

For more information on Hank Shaw, visit www.honest-food.net