Winners chosen for Minnesota’s pheasant and wild turkey 2027 stamps

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR has chosen winners for the Minnesota pheasant and turkey stamp contests. Winners were selected for both contests on Oct. 1.

Farmington artist Heidi Haugen won the pheasant stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a pheasant. The contest had 11 eligible submissions. Second place was John Barnard of Virginia, and third place was Jake Levisen of Austin. The winning artwork will be featured on the 2027 pheasant stamp.

Lakeville artist Stephen Hamrick won the turkey stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a turkey. The contest had five eligible submissions. Second place was Ronald Engebretson of Owatonna, and third place was Thomas Lofquist of Lester Prairie. The winning artwork will be featured on the 2028 turkey stamp.

The DNR thanks all artists for their submissions in this year’s contest. The contest not only celebrates the tradition of hunting, but also the talent and creativity of Minnesota artists.

The pheasant stamp and turkey stamp can be purchased in combination with hunting licenses or as collectibles.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Minnesota’s pheasant season opens with high expectations

Outdoor Insights: Beast of a marathoner runs 26.2 miles (8,390 rods) with a canoe

First deer for 22-year-old archer is a rarity in Minnesota — a 10-pointer still in velvet

Visit the Minnesota DNR stamp webpage for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.