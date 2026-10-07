Minnesota’s pheasant season opens with high expectations

Buckle up, Minnesota pheasant hunters: Saturday’s 9 a.m. opener could be the start of one of the best seasons in recent memory.

“Based on the numbers and anecdotal reports, it looks like we’re poised to have a really good opener,” said Roy Churchwell, Minnesota DNR resident gamebird consultant, echoing other managers and Pheasants Forever officials across the state’s pheasant range. “We had a warm winter by Minnesota standards, which helped with hen survival going into the nesting season, which was warm and drier than last year. Things look promising as we head into the season.”