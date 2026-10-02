First deer for 22-year-old archer is a rarity in Minnesota — a 10-pointer still in velvet

Passionate Minnesota bowhunters often travel out of state to kickstart their deer season because of the opportunity to shoot a buck in velvet.

Even in states like the Dakotas with late August or early September openers, a short window exists to capitalize before most bucks become hard-horned. Minnesota’s opener falls in mid-to-late September when a big velvet buck is not even on a hunter’s radar. But on Sept. 20, the second day of the state’s 2026 archery season, Kaylee Selisker shot a 10-pointer in Mille Lacs County that remained in full velvet.