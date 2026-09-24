Ryan Rothstein: Aiming for early deer season hits on public land

By the time you read this, I probably will have a couple sits under my belt on new pieces of public ground that I haven’t hunted before. The main reason for this is because of not having a buck old enough to chase on the private ground where I have access.

I try to practice what I preach when it comes to deer management, so I would much rather pile up a few does with my tags than slap my tag on the first forkie that walks past. No judgment to those who do, but there are a few truths I know about whitetail ecology that stem from this.