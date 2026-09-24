Attention to detail crucial in early bow season

No rut, no rifle, welcome to early bow season. There are far more deer on the ground than when many of us started, but the good old days? Yes and no, depending on whom you ask. Private land opportunities have taken a turn – not the way we like – which is why so many now own or lease.

Public land is widespread, contrary to popular opinion. Plenty of opportunities to go afield as soon as the season opens. To get any good at it, you have to accept that you are not alone in your hunting, unless hiking in a mile or more.

Private land or public, a solid plan in the early season leads to a successful hunt.