Minnesota hunters from Alborn and Brainerd take 701-pound, 519-pound bears

More than two weeks into Minnesota’s bear season, another massive bear was taken – this one with a live weight of 701.5 pounds – just north of Saginaw.

Calvin Wield had been tracking the bruin for years, waiting for his opportunity. Though he had scouted other animals, he had hoped this one would come into the bait pile. “We’ve been after this bear for eight years and we never got the opportunity because he kept coming out at night. And the times that he’s come out during the daytime, we weren’t sitting,” Wield said.