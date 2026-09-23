Minnesota’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

SEPT. 26: Wahoo Valley Area MDHA Annual Banquet. Verndale Lions Building, Verndale. Call Walter Wiese at 218-640-5423 for more info.

SEPT. 26: Whitetails Unlimited Mesabi Range Chapter Banquet, 5:00 pm, Loon Lake Community Center, Aurora. Call Liana Hway at 612-900-6505 for more info.

OCT. 2: Stickney Hill Bighorns Chapter – MDHA 6th Annual Banquet, 5:30pm, The Great Blue Heron in Cold Spring, MN. Call Shannon Sorum at 320-493-1358 for info.

OCT. 3: Morrison County MDHA Banquet. Royalton American Legion. Call Craig Swanson at 320-630-0328 for more info.

OCT. 8: Great Water Chapter PF Hunters Ball, 5:00 pm, Lafayette Country Club, Minnetonka. Call Kennon Kleinke at 320-309-8613 or visit greatwaterpf.org for more info.

OCT. 10: MDHA South Central Chapter Bingo, 5:30 Doors Open, 7:00 Bingo. Waseca VFW. Call Tim Collins at 507-201-7933 for more info.

OCT. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Birchdale Area Chapter Banquet. 5:00 pm at Birchdale Community Center. Call Buck Nordlof at 218-464-1399 for more info.

OCT. 23: Whitetails Unlimited Fillmore County Chapter Banquet, 6:00 pm, Mabel Community Center. Call Chris Peterson at 507-450-6256 for more info.

NOV. 19: Scott LeSueur Waterfowlers Annual Banquet, 5-9 pm Park Ballroom, New Prague. Call Brian Harmelink at 952-807-3429 for more info.

MARCH 13: MDHA – MN River Valley Chapter 43rd Annual Banquet. 4:30pm at the Park Ballroom in New Prague. For more info call or text Deb Tribby at 612-723-6057.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

Lyon Count Pheasants Forever: Contact Ronald Prorok 507-401-6227 or ron.prorok@outlook.com for info. Held 1st Wednesday of every month. 7:00 pm, Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room.

OUTDOOR MEDIA

• WCCO Outdoors: Hosted by Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. Sundays at 5:00 pm on WCCO Newstalk am 830. Special guests on hunting, fishing, conservation, adventure outdoors. Podcasted at www.audacy.com/wccoradio/podcasts

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news-airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations. You can also listen to new episodes each week at www.outdoornews.com or search for Minnesota Outdoor News Radio and subscribe to it for free anywhere you get your podcasts.



• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Minnesota Bound: Saturday, Channel 45 TV 9:30 pm CT; Sunday on Channel 5/KSTP at 11 pm, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo, Minnesota Bound Youtube Channel.

• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 pm



• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 pm For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Started in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 pm For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Minnesota Centershots Junior Rifle Club: Girls and boys ages 11-18, indoor sporter and precision air rifle practice at Anoka American Legion 6:00-9:00 pm Oct-May, outdoor smallbore (.22 rimfire) at Minneapolis Rifle Club May-Sept. Local, regional and national matches. For more info: minnesotacentershots.com and mrra.org

Montgomery Sportsmens Club: Trap Range Open Wed. eve 6:00-8:00pm April thru October. Trap & Wobble Trap. Call Scott Peterson 612-756-3947 for more info.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Plymouth Gun Club: All Year Wed. 11:00 am to dark and Sat. 10:00am-4:00pm, 5400 Holly Lane, Plymouth. For more information go to plymouthgunclub.org

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW, Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News ATTN: Calendar, 3350 Annapolis Lane North, Suite B, Plymouth, MN 55447-5389

MEETINGS

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7:00 pm, Nisswa American Legion. For more information go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:00 pm, Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

The Central Minnesota Chapter MDHA: Meets the third Tues. of each month. Contact Kyle Hedlund at 320-493-6949 for more info.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov. 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7:00 pm, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – East Chapter: 4th Tuesday of the month from 6:00-8:00 pm at Woodbury YMCA, Woodbury. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – North Chapter: 4th Thursday of the month from 6:00-8:00 pm, at Insurance Brokers of MN, Anoka. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – South Chapter: 2nd Thursday of the month from 6:00-8:30 pm at Scheels, 8301 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – West Chapter: 2nd Tuesday of the month from 6:00-8:00 pm, Cabela’s, Rogers. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7:00 pm, www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 pm, Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

MDHA Rum River Chapter Meetings: Regular meetings: Oct. 12, Dec 14. St Francis American Legion. Call Darrell Healy at 763-425-7506 for info.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildlife Carving Club: 1st Tues of every month, 7:00 pm, Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, 5730 Grove Street, Edina, MN 55436, For More Information – Tom Flemming 612-860-9472.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7:00 pm at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7:00 pm, Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 pm, The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7:00 pm www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 pm, McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7:00 pm, New Ulm Country Club, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7:00 pm, Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7:00 pm, Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com



Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 pm, Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 pm at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 pm, Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7:00 pm, Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7:00 pm, Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com



Sheldon Valley Sportsman’s Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 pm, Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7:00 pm, KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. Held at The Chester Bird American Legion, Golden Valley, 7pm, first Thursday of the month. For more info tcwalleyes.com

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7:00 pm, Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 pm, Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 pm, at Itasca County YMCA or via Zoom. For more info call Bob Scheierl, 218-327-2399.

SHOWS

OCT. 2-3: Marshall Gun Show. Fri., Oct. 2, 4:00am-8:00 pm and Sat., Oct. 3, 8:00am-4:00pm. Marshall, Red Baron Arena & Expo. Visit www.MarshallGunShow.com for more details.

OCT. 10-11: Zero Tolerance Fall Willmar Firearm-Knife-Coin Show. Willmar Civic Center, Willmar. Call Rebecca Nistler/Kyle Carlson at 320-382-4022 for more info.

OCT. 24-25: Wayne Carlson Memorial FIrearm-Knife-Coin Show, Windom Community Center, Windom. Sat. 9:00 am-5:00 pm and Sun. 9:00 am-3:00 pm. Call Rebecca Nistler/Kyle Carlson at 320-382-4022 for more info.

DEC. 4-6: St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show. Located at the St. Paul River Centre. Fri: 1:00pm-7:00pm, Sat: 10:00am-7:00pm, Sun: 9:00am-4:00pm.

DEC. 11-13: Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show. Located at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Fri: 12:00pm-7:00pm, Sat: 9:00am-7:00pm, Sun: 10am-4pm.

DEC. 18-19: Freeport Gun Show. Fri., Dec. 18: 4:00pm-8:00pm & Sat., Dec. 19: 8:00am-4:00pm. Freeport, MN Freeport Community Center. For more details visit www.FreeportGunShow.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS

SEPT. 26: Bluebird Program of MN Wildlife Festival, 10:00am – 2:00pm at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. For more info visit www.bbpmn.org.

SEPT. 30: Bluebird Program of MNFall Presentation, 6:00 – 7:30pm at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge – Sedge Meadow Building. For more info visit www.bbpmn.org.

OCT. 3: BBPMN Fall Bluebird Gathering, 10:00-11:30am, Upper Sioux Community Safety Center, Granite Falls. For more info visit www.bbpmn.org/upcoming-events.

OCT. 3: MDHA – MN River Valley Chapter’s Gun & Purse Bingo Event. Doors open 10:00am, Shakopee VFW. For more info call Deb Tribby at 612-723-6057. Reserve a spot in advance to guarantee a spot.

OCT. 16 & 17: Wadena Gun Show. Fri. 4:00pm-8:00pm, Sat. 8:00am-4:00pm. Wadena County Fairgrounds – Commercial Building #1, Wadena, MN. For more details visit www.WadenaGunShow.com.

OCT. 24: BBPMN Fall Bluebird Gathering, 9:30-11:00am, Le Center Community Center, Le Center. For more info visit www.bbpmn.org/upcoming-events.

NOV. 20 & 21: Twin Cities Gun Show. Fri. 4:00pm-8:00pm, Sat. 8:00am-4:00pm. Crystal Community Center, Crystal, MN. Visit www.TwinCitiesGunShow.com for more details.

JAN. 15: MDHA – MN River Valley Chapter’s Gun & Purse Blast. Raffle starts 5:30pm. Prior Lake VFW. No ticket required. For more info call or text Deb Tribby at 612-723-6057.

MARCH 19 & 20, 2027: Detroit Lakes Gun Show. Fri. 4:00pm-8:00pm, Sat. 8:00am-4:00pm. Detroit Lakes, Becker County Fairgrounds – Kent Freeman Arena. Visit www.DetroitLakesGunShow.com for more details.

APRIL 9 & 10, 2027: Hutchinson Gun Show. Fri. 4:00pm-8:00pm, Sat. 8:00am-4:00pm, Hutchinson, MN McLeod County Fairgrounds – Commercial Building. For more details visit www.HutchinsonGunShow.com.