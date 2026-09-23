Fall is the perfect time to catch Lake Erie’s giant walleyes; here’s what to focus on

Anglers who are prepared to face some colder weather can catch lunker walleyes. For the past decade, walleye fishing derbies on Lake Erie have shown that big fish can be caught late in the season when they are closer to shore, fattening up for the winter.

Looking at the winners of the Walleye Fall Brawl over the past 12 years definitely shows a clear pattern. The derby starts in the middle of October and is held in the U.S. waters of Lake Erie. However, the winning fish during the past 12 years have all been caught in November with 11 of the 12 being caught late in the month.