Minnesota Mixed Bag: New state parks license plate contest accepting entries through Oct. 31

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR reminds Minnesotans that they may submit designs for the next state parks and trails license plate through Oct. 31. The plate design should celebrate Minnesota’s North Shore and the Lake Superior agate, the state gemstone.

After the entry period closes, a panel of judges will evaluate designs based on criteria including creativity, quality, representation of the theme and suitability as a license plate image. Judges will select three finalists, and members of the public will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite design in early December.

The winner will be announced in mid-December and the DNR anticipates that the new design will be available for sale in late January 2027. For full contest rules and frequently asked questions, visit the DNR’s website.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD EXTENDED FOR PROPOSED REPEAL OF FEDERAL ROADLESS RULE

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the public comment period for the proposed rule and environmental study repealing the national 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule.

The proposed rule, which would remove protections against logging and associated road-building from nearly 45 million acres nationwide, was filed on Aug. 18. The original comment period was scheduled to close on Sept. 21 but has been extended by 15 days, through Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Public comments are being accepted at regulations.gov. The administration has not announced any public meetings. Learn more via the Take Action page at www.backcountryhunters.org.

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AIS FOUND IN SIX MILE LAKE IN CASS COUNTY, LITTLE WOLF IN CASS AND HUBBARD COUNTIES

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR has confirmed the presence of starry stonewort and zebra mussels in Six Mile Lake, near Bena, in Cass County and zebra mussels in Little Wolf Lake, near the town of Cass Lake, in Cass and Hubbard counties. Both lakes are within the boundaries of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation.

An angler reported zebra mussels on vegetation pulled up from Little Wolf Lake. DNR invasive species staff found additional adult zebra mussels attached to native mussels near the location of the initial report. A lake service provider contacted the DNR after finding zebra mussels on a boat lift in Six Mile Lake. DNR invasive species staff found numerous juvenile and adult zebra mussels in the lake near the location of the initial report.

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Department of Resource Management staff contacted the DNR after finding the invasive algae starry stonewort while conducting a snorkel search for aquatic invasive species in Six Mile Lake. DNR invasive species staff found a low abundance of starry stonewort near the Six Mile Lake public access.

TEACH A KID TO HUNT SMALL GAME DURING TAKE A KID HUNTING WEEKEND

St. Paul, Minn. — Getting kids outdoors in pursuit of squirrels, rabbits and other small game is the focus of Take a Kid Hunting Weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27, adult Minnesota residents accompanied by a youth younger than age 16 may hunt small game without a license, although they must comply with open seasons, limits, and other regulations.

Hunting small game is a great way to introduce kids to hunting.

Kids learn how to tell where wildlife have been, how to properly and safely handle firearms and how to access hunting land. Anyone who wants to learn how to hunt can find how-to guides on the Minnesota DNR “learn to hunt” webpage.

CALHOUN LAKE PUBLIC WATER ACCESS CLOSED DURING BRIDGE IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS

Spicer, Minn. — The bridge leading to the Minnesota DNR’s Calhoun Lake Public Water Access in Kandiyohi County was closed starting Sept. 15 for improvements.

The project will widen the bridge and ensure its structural integrity.

A pedestrian crossing will also be added, which will offer a better and safer location for shore fishing in the channel that runs under the bridge. Construction is expected to take approximately 10 weeks, and the public water access will be inaccessible while the bridge is closed.

“We are replacing one of the oldest vehicle bridges in our inventory to make it safer and provide additional shore fishing opportunities,” said Josh Kavanagh, Minnesota DNR senior wildlife specialist. “The current bridge is an old wood beam bridge in poor condition and in need of replacement.”

BOAT INCIDENT INJURES TWO ON IOWA’S SPIRIT LAKE

Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa DNR is investigating a boat crash that occurred Saturday night on East Okoboji Lake causing property damage and sending the boat operator and his passenger to the hospital. According to initial reports, a 42-foot-long catamaran-style racing boat was operating on East Okoboji Lake between Stoney Point and the Narrows, when it struck a dock and launched over a boat hoist containing a boat, came ashore, and crossed 255th Avenue before coming to rest. The incident occurred around 7 p.m., Saturday.

The operator, Duane Ver Meer, 73, and passenger, Lisa Ver Meer, 68, both of Spirit Lake, were taken to Lakes Regional Health Care before being transferred to Sioux Falls. Their condition is not currently available.

The Iowa DNR, along with Iowa State Patrol, Spirit Lake Fire and Rescue, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department and Spirit Lake Police Department, responded to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.